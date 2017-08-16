Blue Whale Game: Another teen allegedly commits suicide

Yet another teen has allegedly succumbed to the deadly Blue Whale Challenge in Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala. The mother of the deceased is suspecting that he was playing some game under the influence of which he committed suicide. A team of police reached the spot to investigate the matter. Inspector General of Kerala, Manoj Abraham said they do not have any concrete proof verifying the suspicion. He also talked about the various steps taken by the state government and police to assure that kids do not fall prey for such challenge. The lethal Blue Whale Challenge has taken many innocent lives in past few days. The game is not downloaded but is a kind of challenge under which the player has to complete as many as fifty life-destructive tasks. The player has to commit suicide in the final and 'winning' step.