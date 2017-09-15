Blue Whale Challenge: College Student Jumps Off Building in Assam, Admitted to Hospital

The Blue Whale Challenge is reportedly a suicide game in which the player is given certain tasks to complete over a period of 50 days.

Guwahati, Sept 15: A college student in Assam attempted to commit suicide by jumping off a building allegedly as the part of the Blue Whale Challenge game. The second-year college student jumped off from the top floor of a building in Silchar. As per the latest reports, the victim has been admitted to the hospital. (ALSO READ – Two Teenagers Caught Playing Blue Whale Challenge in Bangalore, Sent For Counselling)

The Blue Whale Challenge is reportedly a suicide game in which the player is given certain tasks to complete over a period of 50 days. The final task leads him or her to commit suicide.

Assam: 2nd year college student jumped off from top floor of a building allegedly as Blue Whale challenge in Silchar, admitted to hospital pic.twitter.com/U3w6XxMBef — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2017





The game which has claimed several lives worldwide also asks the player to share photos after finishing each challenge, reports state.

The game starts by asking participants via social media to draw a whale on a piece of paper, then carve a whale figure on their body. It is followed by other tasks such as watching horror movies alone or waking up at unearthly hours. The tasks also involve self-harm, while the final challenge is to commit suicide.

(Inputs from PTI)