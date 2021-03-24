Blue Planet Announces Flagship Singapore Investment with the Acquisition of Leading Waste Player Wah & Hua

Singapore (NewsVoir) Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd. (“Blue Planet”) announced today that it has acquired one of Singapore’s leading waste management companies, Wah & Hua Pte. Ltd (“Wah & Hua”).

This is Blue Planet’s first operational investment in Singapore and marks the company’s strategic entry into the city-state’s growing sustainable waste management market.

Madhujeet Chimni, Founder and Chairman, Blue Planet, said, “In line with our vision to build a sustainable platform in waste management, we are delighted to have Wah & Hua join the Blue Planet team. The company has an outstanding track-record of waste-related services in Singapore and Wah & Hua is our flagship investment in the region.” Established in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, Blue Planet is one of the leading regional waste management players in Asia with technologies spanning the entire waste management value chain.

“In collaboration with the experienced management team of Wah & Hua, we hope to create synergies and bring innovative solutions from across Blue Planet group companies to Singapore to demonstrate the benefits of a circular economy,” added Chimni.

Wah & Hua is a leading Singapore waste management company providing comprehensive sustainability-driven solutions ranging from collection, recycling, processing and disposal of multiple waste-streams. This new partnership will further strengthen the shared goal of both companies in providing technology-driven sustainable waste management solutions across the region.

Founded in 1978 by Steven Tan, this family-run company is now led by General Manager Melissa Tan who is also the Chairperson of the Waste Management and Recycling Association of Singapore (WMRAS). Under her leadership, she has successfully transformed the company into an enterprise with sustainable waste management solutions at its core.

Wah & Hua’s Melissa Tan commented, “Wah & Hua believes trash is treasure and we strive to be stewards of the environment and champions for sustainability. We are constantly seeking innovative and efficient solutions to drive business sustainability and maximising value from waste and minimising environmental impact.” Despite the challenges triggered by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Wah & Hua continued to transform its waste management practices by adopting new technologies and upskilling its workers. The company entered into a joint venture with Germany-headquartered Alba Group, one of the leading recycling and environmental companies, to form Alba W&H Smart City. This entity recently won a public waste collection tender for the Jurong sector that commenced on 1 April 2020.

Story continues

“Our business evolution over the years has proven our commitment and passion towards this mission and we will continue to chart our way forward, building on our strengths and our Wah & Hua entrepreneurial spirit,” added Tan.

Wah & Hua is also making its first foray into the energy sector. The company is currently building an integrated waste to energy plant in Tuas and a state-of-the-art vertical facility with robotic material separation for recyclables, with contaminated recyclables being burnt for energy.

Partnering for a Green Future Singapore has set the vision of a Zero Waste Nation and a circular economy by setting a national target to increase the overall recycling rate to 70 per cent by 2030. With this new partnership, Blue Planet aims to contribute to this goal by bringing state-of-the-art technologies for decentralised and centralised waste processing solutions ideal for the island nation.

Blue Planet’s suite of waste technologies enables recovery of valuable resources, mitigation of carbon emissions, and creation of an empowered and skilled waste workforce. With successful integration, Blue Planet will be able to scale these solutions around the world to help other countries further reduce carbon emissions and fulfil their climate pledges under the Paris Agreement.

Currently, Blue Planet companies process more than 15,000 tonnes of waste per day across different projects and have deployed more than 70 decentralised organic waste units of various sizes across South Asia. Other services and technologies provided by the company include non-hazardous e-waste recovery, large-scale landfill remediation and green building waste solutions in India, Malaysia, Vietnam and United Kingdom.

Tan added: “We are excited to join forces with Blue Planet as we believe that this new partnership will uplift the overall standards of the industry. In addition, with Blue Planet’s regional network, Wah & Hua will be in a stronger position for internationalisation in future.” Bradley Chew, Director, Blue Planet added, “The partnership with Wah & Hua will anchor our expansion into the Southeast Asian Market. Sustainability and innovation are the key drivers of our business and we are actively incorporating these core principles in our decisions across all our projects and operations regionally.” ‍ About Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd.

Blue Planet is a Singapore headquartered company driving regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP based end-to-end solutions for waste management and upcycling.

Blue Planet has assembled a strong team of experts to lead its growth and has strategically acquired solutions which enable it to provide the collection, transportation, segregation, processing and treatment of waste. Through a technology-driven strategy, the company has created a carefully designed platform for end-to-end waste management solutions. The goal is to apply these technologies across various stages of the waste life cycle to be able to close the loop, provide circular economy solutions and achieve the vision of zero waste to landfill.

Website: www.blue-planet.com About Wah & Hua Pte. Ltd.

Wah & Hua Pte Ltd. (WH) is a leading home-grown waste management provider for the public and private sectors in Singapore. WH is committed to providing a comprehensive waste solution across the island.

WH also aims to increase resource value while minimising impact to further improve both economic and environmental sustainability for all stakeholders by achieving outstanding waste diversion across the full spectrum of materials. The company is committed towards customer relationships and high-quality service, from initial consultation through to logistics, waste collections, sorting, recycling and materials recovery.

Website: www.wahhua.com.

Note to editors: For more information and to request interviews, please contact: Swati Mandloi Phone: +65 6950 4405 E-mail: investor.relations@blue-planet.com Image: Waste collection trucks operated by Wah & Hua in Singapore. Photo: Wah & Hua Pte. Ltd.

PWR PWR