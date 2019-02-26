Blood of our soldiers will be taken into account, says Shivraj Chouhan

After the news of Indian Air Force (IAF) striking terror launch pads of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) came out, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this is the emergence of new India. The blood of our brave soldiers will be taken into account. This is the new India. The Prime Minister had already said that we will not be hurting anyone but if someone hurts us, we will not leave them. We praise our brave soldiers. The entire nation is proud of them and we stand by our Army." Earlier in the day, IAF sources said that major terror camps of JeM were destroyed in IAF strikes in PoK. Around 1000 kg of explosion was used in the strikes.