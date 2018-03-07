Blind Cricket Conclave on Friday

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and the Samarthanam Trust in association with IndusInd Bank will be organising a Blind Cricket Conclave here on Friday, it was announced on Wednesday.

The event will take place at The Plaza Terrace, The Lalit, Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place. The objective of the conclave is to recall the blind cricket achievements, success stories and discuss the future of blind cricket and ways to widen its reach.

The full day event will present a picture of how the visually impaired players have undergone a complete transformation with blind cricket as a career.

President of CABI and WBC Mahantesh GK, CABI officials, weightlifter and first Indian woman Olympics medal winner Karnam Malleswari along with others will attend the inauguration ceremony.

Talking about the event, Mahantesh said: "I look forward to sharing the blind cricket experiences with all the guests and participants. I am glad that the preparations are going in the right way and I hope to witness an amazing response from all the eminent personalities from various verticals participating."

