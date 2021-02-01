Blast Near Israel Embassy in Delhi: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Condemns Terror Attack in the National Capital

New Delhi, February 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on phone and condemned the terror attack near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on January 29. During the phone call, the Prime Minister of both the nations expressed satisfaction about the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in this context.

Prime Minister Modi assured the Israeli Prime Minister that India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises in India. The Indian Prime Minister assured that all resources will be deployed to find and punish the perpetrators. Blast Near Israel Embassy in Delhi: ‘Not Surprised at Evil Attack As We Were on Higher Alert for Few Weeks’, Says Israeli Envoy Ron Malka.

Here's the tweet:

PM Narendra Modi spoke to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on telephone today. PM Modi conveyed his strong condemnation of the terror attack near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Jan 29. pic.twitter.com/etF502Uohi — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

In the last week, a low intensity explosion took place outside the Israeli embassy in the heart of the national capital. No injury to any person was reported, nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby. A case has been registered and the Delhi Police's Special Cell is investigating the matter.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of fullest protection to his country's diplomats and the mission. In a tweet, Jaishankar said India has taken the incident "very seriously" and that no effort will be spared to find the culprits.