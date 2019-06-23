'Blades of Glory' cricket museum in Pune honours the 'gentleman's game'

As the excitement for the ongoing cricket world cup is really high, 'Blades of Glory', a cricket museum in Pune, has become an attraction point for all the cricket fans in the country. A number of cricket lovers are visiting this museum to see rare collection of cricket bats, balls, and jersey of senior most cricket players. A section of museum is especially dedicated to the India's 1975 world cup winning team. This museum so far has about 30,000 collection of equipments used in cricket history start from a bat used by Sir Donald Bradman to Vivian Richards, Kapil Dev and many other cricketing legends. The privately-owned museum was inaugurated by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in 2012.