'Blade Runner 2049' event scrapped after Las Vegas concert massacre

Los Angeles, Oct 3 (IANS) Following the Las Vegas shooting massacre, the world premiere of "Blade Runner 2049", scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Dolby Theatre, will now happen on Wednesday. It will not include a red carpet.

"In light of the tragic events of last night (Sunday), Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures, and Alcon Entertainment are cancelling the red carpet for screening of 'Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros. said in a statement, reports variety.com.

"We join the rest of the country in sending heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this tragedy."

The move came a few hours after Open Road Film scrubbed Monday night's premiere of "Marshall" at the TCL Chinese here for the same reason.

The death toll from the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music concert has increased to 59, while 527 others were injured.

Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire with automatic weapons on some 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest concert from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday at around 10.30 p.m.

Paddock killed himself as special response team officers broke into the hotel room.

"Blade Runner 2049" is the sequel to Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi classic "Blade Runner". It stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

It will release in India on Friday.

