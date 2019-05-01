Blacklisting Azhar as global terrorist could've been done earlier but happened amid LS polls: Kamal Nath

While speaking to ANI on Wednesday in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) blacklisting Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath said, "It is good if UNSC has blacklisted Masood Azhar as global terrorist. Time will speak that what will be the impact of this. So, this decision was pending since long time. This could have been done prior but it is happening amid the Lok Sabha elections."

While on the other side Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "Nothing happens with the declaration because if the Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan is showing his friendship with Indian PM Narendra Modi then they should handover Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed to India immediately."