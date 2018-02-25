'The Blacklist' star declares her character won't carry rifle

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Megan Boone has announced that her character in the hit TV series "The Blacklist" will no longer carry a rifle.

Boone, who portrays FBI agent Elizabeth Keen, also apologised for the show's attempt to make her having such a weapon look cool, reports nydailynews.com.

"Liz Keen will never carry an assault rifle again and I am deeply sorry for participating in glorifying them in the past. Yours, girl from Florida," she tweeted.

Boone has starred on the series since 2013. "The Blacklist" airs in India on Star World.

Her post came in the wake of the Florida high school massacre where Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and killed 17 people.

