BLACKCAPS Dazzle Delhi - Canterbury 2017/18 Kit and replica apparel unveiled

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI-NewsVoir): New Zealand's international cricket team, The BLACKCAPS, today thrilled the cricket-mad city of Delhi with a special autograph and photo session, to showcase its 2018 Black Caps Licensed Collection.

The event, hosted by Spica Marketing - the official licensee of Canterbury of New Zealand in India -was held at Delhi's at Feroz Shah Kotla Maidan cricket stadium. It gave cricket fans a unique chance catch a glimpse of the Black Caps running through a sharp training session in the new kit, as they who were training today to prepare for the upcoming T20 series.

Canterbury of New Zealand is the official uniform clothing of The BLACKCAPS, English rugby, rugby league and AFL, among many others. It enjoys a century-strong legacy in sportswear by combining high-quality fabrics with functionality to create the ultimate performance gear.

Canterbury's brand ethos is "committed to the game". It is committed to maximizing performance and comfort, through a tech-driven, design aesthetic.

The sophisticated new kit has been designed specifically to deliver the team a performance advantage.

The new shirt features a contemporary twist on classic designs the team was sporting through the 1900s. The fresh new look and feel matches the energy of the team, yet maintains and important link with the team's proud sporting heritage.

"With rising sports and fitness consciousness among Indians, it is our mission to introduce the best team wear and training apparel in India," said Spica Marketing's Director, Siddharth Varma, at the stadium. "Canterbury has evoked an excellent response in India and we have been able to grow the brand based on trust, quality and resilience among rugby teams, schools, runners and federations.

"Built as the highest-quality rugby-inspired team wear brand, it is committed to the competitive athletes and teams who value high-quality fabrics with functionality to create the ultimate performance gear. Canterbury is currently being retailed through online pioneer platforms such as Jabong, Flipkart, Amazon and select shop-in-shop retail outlets in Delhi, Punjab, Mumbai, UP, Kerala and H.P. We intend expanding it to more cities in Spring 2018 across India," he said. (ANI-NewsVoir)