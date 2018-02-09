'Black Panther' won't have been nuanced with white director: Boseman

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman is not sure his movie "Black Panther" -- which predominantly has a black cast -- would have been as nuanced had it been directed by a white person rather than Ryan Coogler.

In an interview with variety.com, Boseman was asked if he thinks it would have been possible for a white director to make "Black Panther".

He said: "Well, is it possible for them to make it? It could be, yes. Would they have his perspective, like the perspective (Coogler) brought to the movie? Probably not. It wouldn't be nuanced in the same way because they don't have the same conflict. They don't have the African-American conflict that always exists: whether you're conscious of it or not, you have an ancestry that's very hard to trace.

"And then, going to the continent and meeting a person that's African. In order to do this, you have to find ways to make those connections, especially because the character is coming from that place. They know exactly who they are, who their ancestors are. Would a white director understand that? Those nuances of American, African-American, African? I'm not sure. But I think it's an important part of this movie."

Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, "Black Panther" also features Michael B Jordon, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Forest Whittaker and Martin Freeman among others. The film is scheduled to release in India on February 16.

--IANS

