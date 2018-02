After having a terrific opening in India, 'Black Panther' has now crossed over 12 crores at the Box Office. The Marvel film earned net Rs 5.60 cr on its first day at the Box Office. The collection includes earnings - Rs 35 lakh - from Thursday, i.e. February 15, which saw paid previews of the film at selected movie theaters across the country. 'Black Panther' is Marvel's first black standalone superhero film.