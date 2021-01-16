BKU Lok Shakti files reply before SC against Committee to look into farmers' issue

Representative image

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) on Saturday filed its reply before the Supreme Court against the committee constituted by the Apex Court to look into the farmers' issue.

The union had filed the plea in the Apex Court seeking repeal of the three farm laws.

The reply was filed by BKUL, through its lawyer Dr A P Singh, before the Supreme Court today.

"It is important to pertain here with great regret that the principle of natural justice is going to be violated by appointing these persons as members of the committee. Members appointed by the Supreme Court of India, how they will hear all the farmers on equal parameters when they already supported these three farm laws," the reply filed by BKUL stated.

It requested the Apex Court for passing its direction to remove all these three members from the committee and appoint those persons who make the report on the basis of mutual harmony, who can think fully about the interest of the farmers of India with impartiality, trust, goodwill, and appoint neutral and impartial personalities of the country, not related to any political party, read the reply by the BKUL.

It also claimed in its reply that the Retired Justice of Supreme Court, the President of replying farmers organization and other Presidents of farmers' organization, who are participating in the movement against these laws, may be considered for being a member of the committee, the BKUL said in its reply.

Sardar Bhupinder Singh Mann, former MP and National President of BKU, one of the members of the committee constituted by the Supreme Court, has already recused himself, the BKUL stated.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farms laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to hold talks with farmers over the Acts. (ANI)