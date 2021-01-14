BKU Chief Bhupinder Mann Recuses Himself from SC Formed Panel to Resolve Impasse on Farm Laws

Bhupinder Singh Mann, former lawmaker and national president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), has recused himself from the four-member committee constituted by Supreme Court.

Mann; Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sangthana, Maharashtra; Pramod Kumar Joshi, director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati were named in the panel formed by the Supreme Court to resolve the deadlock over farmers' agitation against three farm laws.

Farmer leader Bhupinder Singh Mann is the national president of BKU, which is part of the All India Kisan Coordination Committee. He was Rajya Sabha member from 1990-96. In a statement issued on December 14, the Agriculture Ministry had said Mann-led AIKCC members submitted a memorandum to it in favour of the farm acts.