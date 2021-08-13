BJYM to organise national anthem singing programme, yatra on Aug 15

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP's youth wing, will undertake the collective singing of the national anthem at 13,350 places across the country on the Independence Day and organise a three-day ‘Yuva Sankalp Yatra’ from August 15 to mark the 75th anniversary of India's freedom.

Addressing a press conference, BJYM president Tejasvi Surya said the yatra will comprise of a marathon and cycle rally of 75 km at 75 places and, cover a total distance of 12,755 km.

Over 10 lakh BJYM workers are expected to attend the national anthem-singing programme at 7.50 am, he claimed, adding that it will be held at 13,350 'mandals' -- territorial units of the BJP.

Both events are aimed at fostering a sense of patriotism and will be driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'new India” with participants taking a pledge to work to make a prosperous and inclusive India which will be a global leader in various fields by 2047, he said.

The yatra will be inaugurated in Udaipur, Rajasthan and conclude in Ladakh, Surya added.

It will be undertaken in every assembly constituency in Gujarat and 37 places in Karnataka, he said, and asked youngsters to attend the two programmes stressing that they were not political but for the nation.

Asked about incidents of violence in the name of caste and religion, he said his organisation does not comment on every such case but it does not support anything that does not follow its nationalistic ideology.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who also addressed the press conference, cited a number of development schemes of the Modi government to assert that it has never practiced any discrimination among people.

Speaking about the BJYM programmes, he said the BJP has a long history of espousing the cause of national integration.

'Nationalism is in the BJP's DNA,' he said. PTI KR RHL