BJP's yuva morcha protest over Basirhat incident in Kolkata

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) yuva morcha protested over Basirhat incident issue in Kolkata today. The incident of violence took place between the BJP and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers at North 24 Parganas district on Saturday. In which reportedly 5 BJP and 1 TMC worker lost their lives. The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas. The removal of party flags had triggered the fight.