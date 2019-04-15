BJP's women wing stage protest against Azam Khan over controversial statement on Jaya Prada

Women's wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Bihar today. This protest was held after he gave controversial statement on BJP candidate and former actress Jaya Prada. He purportedly said that the colour of the underwear of Jaya Prada is Khaki. Showing their anger, women wing burnt the effigy of Azam Khan on street. They also demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should take strict action against him and he should be hanged for using such language.