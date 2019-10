BJP's Adampur candidate and TikTok celebrity Sonali Phogat sparked controversy with her remarks at a public gathering on Tuesday. She asked a group of people if they were from Pakistan when they did not chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' at her rally in the constituency. "Have you come from Pakistan? Are you Pakistanis? If you are from India chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai," she told a few people in the crowd at the rally