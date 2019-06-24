BJP's Pratap Sarangi questions people who do not say 'Vande Mataram'

Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Pratap Chandra Sarangi asked if those who do not accept 'Vande Mataram' have a right to live in the country during motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint session of Parliament. He said, "People who say 'Bharat ke tukde tukde karne tak jung rahegi', and 'Pakistan zindabad, Afzal Guru zindabad', do they have the right to live in this country? People who do not accept 'Vande Mataram', do they have right to live in India?"