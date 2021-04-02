BJP's Poll Star: PM Modi is Covering 5,000 Km in 48 Hours on Campaign Trail

As the Bharatiya Janata Party’s foremost election campaigner, Prime Narendra Modi is crisscrossing almost the entire nation in 48 hours while canvassing in poll-bound states. On Thursday, he campaigned in Assam and West Bengal and then touched down in Tamil Nadu in the evening where he took blessings at Meenakshi Temple in Madurai. On Friday, the Prime Minister will address public meetings in Tamil Nadu and Kerala before returning to Assam for one rally and two in Bengal. In all, he would have covered a distance of over 5,000 kilometres in 48 hours.

Prime Minister Modi will address rallies on Friday in Madurai and Nagercoil in Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of India. He also has two rallies in Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

On April 3, PM Modi will hold public meetings in Tamulpur in Assam, and Tarakeswar and Sonarpur in West Bengal.

Since the announcement of the poll dates, the Prime Minister has done 16 rallies with most concentrated in the high-pitch battle of Bengal. The four on Friday would make the total 20 so far.

Those who have tracked Narendra Modi as PM will know that in seven-plus years as the country’s top leader, he has not taken a single day off. Even on important days and holidays, he is spotted in public. For instance, he celebrates Diwali each year with the nation’s jawans. Women from across the country come and tie rakhi to the Prime Minister on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Whether it is panchayat polls or parliamentary elections: the BJP’s biggest star campaigner and election mascot is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party is seeking votes in his name in the highly charged elections of Bengal where it faces a stiff challenge from the ruling Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee.

In the ongoing assembly elections, the BJP is looking to wrest Bengal from the TMC, retain power in Assam, secure a win in the union territory of Puducherry, and make its presence felt in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The party’s national president JP Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah have similarly hectic campaign schedules. While Nadda was in Kerala the entire day on Thursday, the BJP national president will be in Assam on Friday.

Home minister Amit Shah, who was in Bengal on Tuesday, and then went down south to Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, will return to Bengal for a daylong canvassing trip on Friday.