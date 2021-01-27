BJP's Negligence, Humiliation of Farmers Angered Them, Says Akhilesh Yadav on Tractor Rally Turning Violent

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the anger in the farmers, further demanding the complete withdrawal of the new agri laws introduced by the central government.

“The way the BJP government has continuously neglected, humiliated and accused the farmers, has played a decisive role in making them angry. BJP is the only culprit for the situation that has been created now. The BJP, assuming its moral responsibility, should immediately take back the agricultural laws,” Yadav tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yadav said that haters have no place in society, comparing the Indian political scenario with the US, he said, “Donald Trump, who had spread hatred in America, went out of power. The day is not far when haters who spread hatred in India will also be away from power.”

Yadav himself participated in the farmers’ tractor rally from his native village Saifai where he also hoisted the national flag on Republic Day.

Terming the farming laws as ‘death warrant’ of the farmers, Akhilesh said, “Samajwadi Party is standing in support of this movement of farmers. In this sequence, today, Tractor Tiranga rally has been taken out by the SP workers at tehsil level in the whole country, in which farmers and youth have participated extensively.”

“The whole country is celebrating Republic Day today. We are proud of the soldiers and farmers of this country. The Constitution of India was implemented on this day, but the government is bent on benefiting industrialists by using this constitution wrongly. The farmers of the whole country are demonstrating on the streets to demand the withdrawal of these black laws and the government is describing these farmers as terrorists and Khalistani,” he added.

He further accused the central leadership of mistreating farmers and said that if the farmers are terrorists and Khalistani, then why is the BJP eating the food grains produced by the farmers?. Yadav further congratulated the farmers that they stood and continued the agitation and added that his party fully supports the farmers.

Yadav also targeted the UP CM Yogi Adityanath and said, “Chief minister says that we have given employment to 14 crore people out of 24 crore. Unemployment is at a peak in the state, in the name of development, the government is engaged in changing the name and color of the development works done under SP rule. Baba ji does not know how to run laptops, so he did not distribute laptops.”