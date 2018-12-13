BJP's Mahila Morcha would expose Arvind Kejriwal: Manoj Tiwari

Hinting at the infamous 2016 Delhi gangrape, in which a 23 year-old paramedic student lost her life, Delhi President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Manoj Tiwari said that December 16, 2012, is the saddest day in India's as well as world's history. He said that even after these long years, girls in Delhi are dying of hunger, women are being sexually harassed and girls are going missing from government shelter homes. He said, on 16th of December, his party's Mahila Morcha would ask questions to the government of Delhi. He accused Arvind Kejriwal-led government of being anti-women. On that very day, mahila morcha would finally expose him, he added.