BJP's Krishna Rao hints at name change of Nizamabad if party comes to power in Telangana

While speaking to ANI on Nizamabad city name change issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said, "Induru is a generic name of Nizamabad and prior to the Muslim invasion in this part of South India sometime in the 13th century, after that when the Nizams came into the rule for 400 years many of the names of the localised regions name have been changed to Islamic names, which are been continued from so long." "It actually questions the identity of the people in that region because that name was thrust upon them and it is not a natural identity," he added. "Telangana BJP MP Arvind has said to change the name of Nizamabad and going by the provision available if we come into the power in the state certainly it is possible," he further stated.