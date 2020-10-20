BJP's Bhupender Yadav speaks on India's unemployment amid COVID-19 | Frankly Speaking

On Frankly Speaking with Navika Kumar, Bhupender Yadav an Indian politician, member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, incharge of the state Bihar and Gujarat, and National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party speaks on India's unemployment crisis amid Coronavirus pandemic.

"As far as unemployment is concerned, many crucial steps have been taken by the Government to address the issue. The first and foremost step was a policy intervention. If you look into the 'Aatmanirbhar' package, the Government has done a lot as far as policy intervention is concerned. In Bihar alone, from foxnut to horticulture, several steps have been taken." says, BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav.