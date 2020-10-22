Row over 'free vaccine promise', BJP kickstarts Bengal battle with Durga Puja | Top Headlines | Oct 22

Here are the top headlines:

1. Kashmiris expose Pakistan, protests against illegal invasion in 1947. National Civic body pulls down banners.

2. Peaceniks warn against PFI & SDPI. Sufi Council calls on Muslim youth to stay clear of such radical organisations.

3. PM Narendra Modi's Durga Puja address streams in every booth in Bengal by the BJP. BJP's Bengal battle begins.

4. Row over 'free vaccines' promise as the BJP releases Bihar poll manifesto. Party promises free vaccine for everyone in the state. Opposition questions politics over pandemic.

5. Pakistan Assembly Panel approves bill seeking review of the conviction of Kulbushan Jadhav. Will this be another sham?

6. Centre writes to Twitter, expressing disapproval over the misrepresentation of India's map. Leh is shown as part of Chinese territory.

7.Sudden spike in the onion prices in the last ten days. All India retail prices surge to Rs 52/kg.

8.NAG Anti-tank missile is ready for induction in the army.