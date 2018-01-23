BJP youth wing quiz question calls Nehru 'greedy'

Bhopal, Jan 23 (IANS) A question at a general knowledge quiz by the BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha here on Tuesday raised a storm with the question describing the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as "greedy".

The Congress then questioned the contribution of Deendayal Upadhyay and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the freedom struggle.

Most of the questions in the competition, attended by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, were about the policies of the state government.

A booklet "Mere Deendayal" was also distributed on the occasion. While the Congress was attacked in the booklet, one question called Nehru as "greedy for power".

Congress leader Ajay Singh told IANS: "Even the BJP knows Nehru's contribution to the freedom struggle... he went to jail many times. The BJP is trying to erase the contribution of freedom fighters."

"Nobody can forget the Congress' contribution... Why doesn't the BJP tell what did Pandit Upadhyay do for the country's freedom, if there is such a history bring it forward for everyone to know."

A paragraph in the booklet said "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay had clear views that India can get Independence without partition... But because of the greed for power in Pandit Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah, and tricks by the British, the dream could not be fulfilled".

--IANS

hindi-him/bg