BJP writes to WB assembly Secy, demands rejection of Mukul Roy's nomination for PAC membership

TMC leader Mukul Roy (File photo)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24 (ANI): West Bengal BJP on Thursday wrote to the state Legislative Assembly Secretary demanding rejection of the nomination of TMC leader Mukul Roy for Public Accounts Committee membership.

"We vehemently objected during the scrutiny of the nomination paper of Mukul Roy in the Public Accounts Committee verbally and are now registering our strong objection to the acceptance of the nomination paper on behalf of Mukul Roy in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), but Your office took the reference of Rule no 302 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in West Bengal Legislative Assembly and directed us to submit a written objection to it," reads BJP's letter.

According to the BJP, Rule 302 clearly says that 20 members of the Public Accounts Committee shall be elected from amongst its members on the Principle of Proportional Representation.

"Herein, the question remains as to whether Mukul Roy's representation is from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). The BJP has not recommended the name of Mukul Roy in the Public Accounts Committee, either he has to be from the BJP or from the TMC and his name has to be recommended from BJP or TMC. Otherwise, the term mentioned in Rules 302 'Proportional Representation' is not complied with," emphasised the BJP.

"Hence. in view of the legal interpretation and the compliance of Rule 302 we are requesting you to either dispose of this objection petition with sustainable reasons and/or reject the nomination form of Mukul Roy," urges the BJP.

On Wednesday, senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy filed nominations for memberships of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the West Bengal assembly. He was among the 14 MLAs who filed nominations for the membership. There are speculations that Roy may be appointed as PAC chairman.

Earlier this month, Mukul Roy, former BJP national vice president, and his son Subhranshu Roy joined the TMC in Kolkata in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This came over a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the state Assembly elections. (ANI)