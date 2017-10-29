BJP workers protest outside India, New Zealand cricket teams' hotel

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers protested outside hotel Landmark Towers in Kanpur, where India and New Zealand cricket team players are staying for their final match. The workers protested when police tried to move them from hotel's main entrance as precautionary measures. The workers had gathered to welcome the Uttar Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare minister Chetan Chauhan, who came to take the security review of the players. The protesters were later dispersed by the police. The incident took place hours before the final One Day International (ODI) match between team India and New Zealand today.