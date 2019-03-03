BJP workers protest against Digvijaya Singh over aerial strike proof statement

On Saturday Congress leader Digvijaya Singh demanded proof for Balakot aireal strike and also praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for returning Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India. BJP workers staged protest against senior Congress leader. Protesters demanded that Digvijaya Singh should leave India and go to Pakistan. They also said that such statements demoralise Indian Army. Congress party and other leaders who demand proof for aerial strike are disrespecting the armed forces and people of the country.