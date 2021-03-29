BJP Worker's Mother, Who Was Allegedly Attacked by TMC Workers, Dies; Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee Lash Out at Each Other

Kolkata, March 29: Shobha Majumdar, the mother of BJP worker from West Bengal's Nimta Gopal Majumdar, died during the early hours on Monday. The 85-year-old woman was allegedly beaten up by the TMC workers last month. Several senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders lashed out at Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal's incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee, while condoling Majumdar's demise.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and said, "Anguished over the demise of Bengal's daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers." West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Why Not 30 Out of 30 Seats; Have You Entered EVM? Mamata Banerjee Takes Jibe at Amit Shah.

Tweet by Amit Shah:

Anguished over the demise of Bengal’s daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers. pic.twitter.com/ZmKNgjdMpH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2021

Bharatiya Janata Party's National President also tweeted, "I wish peace to Nimta's old mother Shobha Majumdar's soul. She had to sacrifice her life for her son Gopal Majumdar being in BJP. BJP will always remember her sacrifice. She was Bengal's 'mother' as well as its 'daughter'. BJP will always fight for the safety of Bengal's mothers and daughters." West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Amit Shah Takes A Dig At Mamata Banerjee, Says 'My Chopper Suffered Glitch, But I Won’t Call It Conspiracy.'

Meanwhile, the TMC has been denying their role in Shobha Majumdar's death and accused the BJP of politicising the issue. TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee hit out at Shah and said, "I don't know how the sister has died. We don't support violence against women. Amit Shah tweets and says, "Bengal ka kya haal hai." What is the condition in UP? What is the condition in Hathras?"

Party leader Sougata Roy told ANI, "The incident occurred due to an altercation between BJP's Gopal Majumdar and TMC supporters. This happened in front of Gopal's house, during which he fell down. His old mother got agitated and she thought that her son was being attacked, so in the process, she also fell down."

"She is an old woman, Shobha Majumdar. She is 85 years old, suffering from Renal failure and other physical problems," he added. "BJP has nothing to do and they are trying to politicise the issue. It is very sad that they are doing this and I condemn the politicisation of her death," said Roy.

The incident comes amid the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. The first phase with elections on 30 assembly seats concluded on Saturday. While voting for the next seven phases will be conducted between April 1 and April 29. The results of assembly polls will be out on May 2.