BJP workers celebrate as party leads in Tripura

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated in Agartala as trends show the party leading in Tripura Election 2018. The workers of BJP applied 'gulaal' to each-other to celebrate the moment. Seems like the BJP and its alliance Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is set to push back Left surge in Tripura. The mid trend shows BJP leading on 40 seats. The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) is trailing behind with a 17 seat-lead in the state.