BJP workers allegedly attacked by TMC leader in North 24 Parganas

At least five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were allegedly beaten up by All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bidhan Biswas and other party workers in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. All the victims have been admitted to a hospital. Three of them are said to be in critical condition. Later, BJP supporters gathered at Nimta Police Station and demanded for the arrest of culprits. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed in the area to maintain peace amid protests.