BJP will win over 200 seats in WB Assembly polls: Shahnawaz

(Eds: Adds quotes on farmers' protest) Panaji, Jan 11 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday said his party would win at least 200 seats in the West Bengal polls scheduled this year and that the Trinamool Congress government there under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already started 'packing up'.

Talking to reporters here, Hussain said his party used to get '3 to 8 per cent votes' earlier and then rose to win 18 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections.

'This time, we will cross 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Mamata Banerjee government has started packing up sensing defeat. Our party workers are also being attacked,' he said. West Bengal has a 294-member House.

On the Supreme Court's observations on the protests underway against the new farm laws, Hussain said the BJP-led government in the Centre would study the observations.

He refused to speak further on the issue claiming it was subjudice.

The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers protest against the new farm laws saying it is 'extremely disappointed' with the way negotiations between them were going and it will constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse. PTI RPS BNM BNM