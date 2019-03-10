BJP welcomes the announcement of elections, it is a festival of democracy: Ravi Shankar Prasad

After Election Commission announced the election dates, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "BJP welcomes the announcement of elections, it is a great festival of democracy. Millions of voters cast their votes to have a new government. Under the leadership of PM Modi India is emerging one of the important power." The country had to decide should they have a government that can last for a week or months or they need a government which is stable and give prosperity to the country, he said.