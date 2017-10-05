BJP warns Sinha, says treacherous activities reaching tolerance point

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday hit out at party leader Yashwant Sinha over his remarks concerning party leaders and about the government's handling of the economy, saying his "treacherous activities are reaching the tolerance point".

Bharatiya Janata Party leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said Sinha was glossing over his own performance as a Finance Minister.

"While claiming to be a 'know-all' economist, Yashwant Sinha is conveniently glossing over his own disastrous performance as a Finance Minister when he pledged India's gold overseas," he said, referring to the time when Sinha was in the short-lived Chandra Shekhar government.

The party also accused Sinha of backing performance of Congress-led UPA and termed him "an ever job seeking Sinha".

"He has turned an unabashed apologist for the corrupt, inflationary, anti-poor and disastrous economic governance of the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, a party in which he has found a new ally to seek his next job. It remains to be seen what a 'jobless' Rahul Gandhi can offer to an ever job seeking Sinha," Rao said.

Rao also took to Mahabharata to take more digs at Sinha and compared him to Shishupal, an arrogant king who met his end after insulting Lord Krishna repeatedly.

"Unlike his claims of being Bhishma, Sinha's arrogance is akin to Shishupal of Mahabharata. Like Shishupal whose filthy abuses resulted in meeting his end, Yashwant Sinha's treacherous activities are reaching the tolerance point," he said.

Sinha, who released book of Congress leader Manish Tewari here, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mention of Shalya, a character from Mahabharata, and virtually compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah with the eldest Kaurava brothers Duryodhana and Dushasan.

