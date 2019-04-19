BJP wants to make new India, we will make new PM: Akhilesh Yadav

While addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said, "The country is been going through some tough times. The farmers are soul of the country. The farmers are not happy and people living in the villages have been fooled. The crops of the farmer have been stolen. The fertilizers and pesticides, which were to be given to the farmers, have been stolen by BJP people. The future of youths is in danger. The jobs have been finished. This election has been attached to the future of this country. This elections is also been attached to country's population, which includes dalit and poor. BJP people say, we have to make new India, but this alliance says, we have to make new Prime Minister".