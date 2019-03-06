BJP using martyrdom of slain jawans for political purpose: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is exposed in front of people on how they are playing there selfish politics. BJP is using the martyrdom and sacrifice of our brave jawans for their political purpose. India's fight is against terrorism, not against Opposition or Kashmiris. The Prime Minister of the country is trying to break the unity of the country. People are seeing all this and will give the answer."