BJP attempts to rope in south India superstar-turned-politician Rajinikanth in its fold got a jolt when he said that BJP is trying to saffronise him but he won't get trapped. Referring to a recent controversy triggered by BJP Tamil Nadu, which released photos of ancient Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar dressed in saffron, the 68-year-old actor said he, like Tiruvalluvar, would not get trapped.