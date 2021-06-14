BJP to train woman, youth workers in 2 lakh urban, rural areas, expand COVID-19 relief work

Representative Image

By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): As part of its 'Sewa hi Sangathan' programme to provide relief to people in the situation created by COVID-19, the BJP plans to train a woman and a youth worker in two lakh urban neighbourhoods and villages.

BJP president JP Nadda has told party workers to pay attention to three aspects - vaccination drive, relief activities, and neighbourhood or village health volunteers- as part of the 'Sewa hi Sangathan' initiative.

"Party plans to train one youth and one mahila worker in two lakh urban neighbourhood and villages," said a letter sent by party general secretary Arun Singh to party leaders and workers.

"State party needs to appoint a three-member (at least one woman, one doctor worker) team at state, district, and mandal level in the next one week. The central party will create a training module for these volunteers which can be conducted virtually at the state and district level and physically at mandal level. Video content will also be created which can be used by individuals," it added.

The letter says that health volunteers will act as "a bridge between the affected and the nearby health system".

The letter sent on June 12, says that the BJP president has given call for 'Mera booth, vaccination yukt' and this has to be made a people's movement.

"There are four stages in this. Vaccinating all those about 45+ years with both doses. In the 18+ category, vaccinating target groups like delivery boys, auto-rickshaw drivers, cab drivers, domestic helps, newspaper vendors, gas cylinder delivery persons, parents of children below 12 years of age. These are priority groups for various reasons," the letter states.

It also talks about vaccination of all above 18 years and motivating people for the second dose without fail. "We have to take both online and offline activity," the letter said.

It said that the party will continue with other activities of 'Sewa Hi Sangathan' initiative with full attention.

"Educating people on the need for appropriate social behaviour during festival seasons and post lockdowns is an important activity. Use of mask, sanitiser and avoiding crowding should be our focus activity," the letter said.

The letter talks of organising blood donation camps and arranging ration kits and food distribution at hospitals and other places on basis of necessity.

It also talks of assigning volunteers to houses where aged people are facing problems or all are COVID-19 affected, tele-medicine consultancy, medical help centres to attend to post-COVID complications, helping people with their insurance and honouring coronavirus warriors.

The letter says that volunteers will also act as semi-skilled counsellors to bring "individuals, families and society out of negativism through various programmes which will be planned by party from time to time".

It says that certain medical accessories like thermal scanner, oxymetres, home test kits and oxygen concentrators can be stored at district and mandal levels and can be used by health volunteers in case of need.

It says that a team of national general secretaries will coordinate the activities of health volunteers at the national level. (ANI)