BJP, TMC leaders observe death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders observed death anniversary of founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Saturday. Mookerjee died in the year 1953. "Dr Mookerjee is close to our hearts, not only BJP but every people in West Bengal", said BJP leader Roopa Ganguly. "Syama Prasad Mookerjee was great son of West Bengal, who became Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University just at the age of 33", said TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.