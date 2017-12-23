BJP terms RJD, Congress 'Mahagathbandhan' as 'Bhrashtachari'

After conviction of Rashtriya Janata Dal Lalu Prasad Yadav in Fodder Scam case, the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed United Progressive Alliance by terming it massively corrupt. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda said verdict of coal scam case Madhu Koda and the verdict of fodder scam proved that UPA government is totally corrupt and they are cheating the people of India. Nadda added, "Yadav is even now politicising the issue instead of accepting the verdict, just to deviate he is leveling allegations of conspiracy on BJP."