BJP stalwart Advani turns 92, PM Modi pays him a visit

Lal Krishna Advani, one of the co-founders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had served as deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Leaders across the political spectrum extended their wishes to senior BJP leader LK Advani on the occasion of his 92nd birthday on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Advani at his residence in the morning. He was accompanied by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP President Amit Shah and BJP working President JP Nadda.

L K Advani with daughter celebrating his birthday at his residence in Delhi on Friday.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee extended "heartiest greetings" to Advani on his birthday. She prayed for his good health and happiness, and tweeted, "Heartiest birthday greetings to LK Advani ji. Wish you good health and happiness."

