BJP spreads hatred, communal poison against minorities: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading hatred and communal poison against minorities including Muslims. He said, "Since BJP came to power they've spread hatred and communal poison against minorities, Muslims in particular and Dalits. People thought that this would stop at 'Love Jihad' and 'Ghar Wapsi' but the BJP took it to another level when Muslims were lynched in the name of slaughter or smuggling of cows. Now the things have come to such a stage that government officer has audacity to question an adult's marriage." Owaisi's comments came after an inter-faith couple in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow was allegedly harassed at passport office as the woman was married to a Muslim man and had not changed her name. The officer questioned the woman on not changing her name post marriage.