BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra addresses the Nation

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra addresses the vaccine drive in the country. ' Bharat Biotec has shared its license with three other plants, which will further enhance the production of the Covaxin. He also asks series of question to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and urges to answer him. He also told about the bridging trial in India for the vaccine and medications that used to happen in India, but now there is no need for those trials. The following assumption he broke about the Centre for not letting the domestic manufacturing rise. He says that the allegations are wrong and Indian companies are given licenses. Moreover, Bharat Biotec is allowed to share its permission with three other manufacturers to increase the manufacturing speed.