BJP are soldiers fighting for self and Congress guided by service of community: Rahul Gandhi

After taking the charge on Saturday, newly elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi said there are two ideas in the country and that of the Congress is the oldest. The Congress President said Congress is an ancient idea and the BJP would have you believe they are oldest idea in the universe as usual this is not the truth. In India, there are two ideas that have clashed, idea of self vs the other. BJP are soldiers fighting for self and Congress guided by service of community. He added that BJP wants to erase Congress but the Congress' inclusion and respect for all Indians even extent to BJP.