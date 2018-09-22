BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for his 'chor' remark on PM Modi

After Congress president Rahul Gandhi's corruption allegations and 'Desh ka chowkidaar chor hai' remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale Deal, Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said that never before in history of independent India, has a party president used such words for a PM. "We can't expect anything else from Rahul Gandhi. He has no quality or ability, he's there due to his family", said Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference in New Delhi.