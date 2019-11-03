BJP, Shiv Sena talk about 50-50, not bothered about destruction rain caused in Satara: Asaduddin Owaisi

While addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad on November 02, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "What is this 50-50, is this a new biscuit? How much 50-50 will you do? Save something for Maharashtra's public. They (BJP and Shiv Sena) are not bothered about the destruction rain has caused in Satara. All they talk about is 50-50." "What kind of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' is this?," Owaisi added.