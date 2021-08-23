BJP Seeks Treason Charges Against Sidhu's Aides Over Kashmir Remark Day After Amarinder's Rebuke

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh slammed advisers to PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over their remarks on Kashmir and Pakistan, the BJP upped the ante seeking ‘treason’ charges against the two.

The demand came at a time when Sidhu reportedly summoned the advisers, Malwinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg for their controversial comments.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that advisers were reciting the script that has come to them from Pakistan. In a statement, Chugh said Sidhu’s advisers are saying what Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Army Chief Gen QJ Bajwa have been telling India.

“It is a painful reminder of the events during which Navjot Sidhu had hugged the Pakistan Army chief when Imran Khan became the prime minister of Pakistan. Have Sidhu’s advisers taken a clue from the Taliban forces?,” Chugh asked.

He said that if this was the state of affairs with the Congress, a case of treason is registered against the advisers of Sidhu who are reflecting Sidhu’s state of mind indirectly.

“The entire country knows how much friendly Sidhu is to Imran Khan and Bajwa and now his advisers are serving Sidhu’s cause covertly which is a big threat to the nation’s integrity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sidhu summoned both his advisers to his residence to discuss their recent comments. Chief Minister Singh on Sunday had warned against “atrocious and ill-conceived comments that were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country,” referring to the recent statements made by the two.

