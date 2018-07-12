BJP saying they don't want 'Hindu Rashtra' will end debate: Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor justified his comment on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 'Hindu Rashtra' ideology on Thursday. Responding to the fury rising over his comments made during an address on Wednesday, Tharoor said he has nothing to apologies about. Further adding, "If BJP does not believe in 'Hindu Rashtra' concept then they should say it on record that, we do not believe in a 'Hindu Rashtra' but in an inclusive, secular India. This would end the debate." Shashi Tharoor said that if BJP wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections it will create a condition leading to the formation of a 'Hindu Pakistan'. Tharoor added that the BJP will write a new Constitution which will pave the way for a nation, much like Pakistan, where rights of minorities are not respected.